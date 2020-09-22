Kinston Police arrest man charged with shooting juvenile in leg

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police officers arrested a man for a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a juvenile. Officers say shots were fired in the 700 Block of N. Adkin St. in Kinston around 4 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a young person shot in the leg. They say the juvenile victim was taken to UNC Lenoir in a private vehicle, treated, and released from the hospital.

On Monday, officers arrested Al Lee Myers of LaGrange and charged him in the shooting incident. According to officers, Myers was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Myers was in the Lenoir County Jail under a $300,00 secure bond.

The incident is still under investigation, and officers are still seeking information. The Kinston Police Department asks anyone with information about to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.