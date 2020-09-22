Healthy Habits: Taking steps to prevent falls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday marks Falls Prevention Awareness Day.

The day falls on the official start of autumn and serves as a reminder on the dangers of falling.

Each year, 3 million older adults are treated in emergency rooms for falling and more than 800,000 patients end up hospitalized for things like head injuries and hip fractures, according to Vidant Health.

Vidant Health Physical Therapist Dan Hemmings says there are four categories where people can become at risk for falls, including the following:

Biological: Age, gender, race, chronic illness and cognitive decline.

Behavioral: Polypharmacy, express alcohol, lack of exercise and inappropriate footwear.

Environmental: Poor building design, slippery floors and stairs, insufficient lighting and scatter rugs.

Socio-econonimcal: Low income and education level, inadequate housing, lack of social interactions, lack of community resources and limited access to health and social services.

Hemmings says there are proactive activities to prevent falls, including strength and balance exercises, making sure to have your eyes checked, making your home safer by having clear walking paths between rooms and making sure there is enough lighting, especially at night.

If you believe you are at risk of falling, talk to your primary care physician or Vidant Medical Center’s Senior Services Prevention Program at (252) 847-0550.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.