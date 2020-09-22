Advertisement

Governor Cooper announces upcoming relaxing of outdoor arena restrictions, small business aid

(WITN)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper is giving outdoor venues with a capacity of more than ten thousand a heads up that they might be able to start inviting guests back in starting next Friday.

October 2nd marks the end of the governor’s most recent phase 2.5 executive order, though he says much of what is contained in it, namely social distancing and mask requirements, will be signed in a new executive order.

The governor says starting next Friday those outdoor venues and arenas with a capacity of more than ten thousand will be able to reopen at 7% capacity.

For example, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium at ECU has a capacity of 50 thousand and would be able to allow 3,500 people in.

The governor also announced today a new relief program for small businesses.

“I’m pleased to announce that my administration will stand up the North Carolina Mortgage Utility and Rent Relief program that will direct $40 million to small businesses. This program will use federal CARES act funding to cover rent mortgage and utility costs for qualifying businesses. This initiative will offer help to small businesses that lost revenue between April and July because of COVID-19,” Cooper said.

NC DHHS Secreatary Dr. Mandy Cohen also announced the launch of a new app that that can help inform North Carolinians if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

You can read more about that here https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/slowcovidnc

