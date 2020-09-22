Advertisement

Governor Cooper announces additional $40 Million COVID relief for small businesses

(Graytv)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Some North Carolina small businesses that have been impacted from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic may benefit from a $40 million relief program.

The money is aimed at helping offset fixed costs like rent, mortgage interests and utility bills.

Governor Cooper says, “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy – powering our local communities and giving back in so many ways. They deserve our support, and this new initiative can help them weather this tough time.”

The N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief, administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, can provide up to $20,000 in relief funds per qualifying business location.

Applicants can apply for up to four months of mortgage interest or rent expenses, and utility expenses.

Applications to the program should open next week and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must certify that they were closed during the period April 1 through July 31, 2020; they expect to be able to operate after the COVID crisis has passed; and they have not been reimbursed by any other federal source for the expenses for which they seek reimbursement through this program.

Eligible applicants include:

Amusement parks

Banquet Halls (with catering staff)

Bars, taverns, night clubs, cocktail lounges

Bingo parlors

Bowling alleys/centers

Dance halls

Indoor fitness and recreation centers

Motion picture/movie theaters (except drive-ins)

Museums

Business leaders can learn about the MURR program by registering for one of the free educational webinars offered by the Department of Commerce over the next two weeks.

For the webinar schedule and additional information on the program, visit www.nccommerce.com/murr.

