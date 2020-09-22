Advertisement

Facebook says it has helped register 2.5 million people to vote this election

The social media company registered 2 million people during the 2016 election and the 2018 mid-terms.
Facebook's new feature: Voting Information Center
Facebook's new feature: Voting Information Center(WZAW)
By Liam Collins
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With less than six weeks until election day 2020, election officials say now is the time to iron out your voting plans.

“I think people are more involved in the process this year and they want to do what they can to make sure that everybody around them is able to vote,” said Jones County Elections Director Jennifer King.

The biggest social media companies have been pushing its users to register to vote. Facebook is promising to double its voter registrations in 2016 and 2018 of 2 million. So far, the social media app says it has registered over 2.5 million people to vote.

“I think that we’re seeing from a communications standpoint a lot of catching up to do,” said Coastal Carolina Community College Communications Professor Heather Abenti. “We definitely see that the platform that’s being targeted really does affect who gets registered, which is why I think it’s so important to see this across all the platforms.”

According to Pew Research, about 80% of people online have a Facebook account. That includes nearly 90% of people under the age of 30, but only about 60% of people over the age of 65.

Regardless of how you register to vote, election officials are encouraging you to do it earlier than ever this year.

“We definitely do not want anybody to come to the polls and find out that they are not registered to vote,” said King. 'Anybody that wants to call our office to double-check their voter registration can always feel free to do that."

The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is October 9.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tip leads to arrest of drug and assault suspect in New Bern

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
New Bern Police say an anonymous report of a possible drug transaction led to the arrest of a man on drug and assault charges.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Cool start, warming into the afternoon

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Another chilly morning in the 50s but a warm up is in the forecast.

News

Onslow County Schools names Assistant Principal of the Year

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Donna Chadwick, of Jacksonville Commons Elementary School, has been named the 2020-2021 Assistant Principal of the Year by Onslow County Schools.

News

Pitt County names Teacher of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt County Schools named its Teacher of the Year during a virtual ceremony on Monday.

Latest News

News

Governor Cooper announces additional $40 Million COVID relief for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Some North Carolina small businesses that have been impacted from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic may benefit from a $40 million relief program.

News

Local artist expresses struggles of 2020 through art

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Local artist expresses struggles of 2020 through art

News

Bam Adebayo donates bookbags to Bright Futures of Beaufort County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Former Beaufort County basketball star and current Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is giving back.

News

Another positive COVID-19 case in Craven County Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Latest North Carolina numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina are nearing 200,000.

News

UPDATE: ECU Reacts to Governor’s upcoming arena restriction relaxing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman and Sharon Johnson
Governor Roy Cooper is giving outdoor venues with a capacity of more than ten thousand a heads up that they might be able to start inviting guests back in starting next Friday.