Facebook says it has helped register 2.5 million people to vote this election

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With less than six weeks until election day 2020, election officials say now is the time to iron out your voting plans.

“I think people are more involved in the process this year and they want to do what they can to make sure that everybody around them is able to vote,” said Jones County Elections Director Jennifer King.

The biggest social media companies have been pushing its users to register to vote. Facebook is promising to double its voter registrations in 2016 and 2018 of 2 million. So far, the social media app says it has registered over 2.5 million people to vote.

“I think that we’re seeing from a communications standpoint a lot of catching up to do,” said Coastal Carolina Community College Communications Professor Heather Abenti. “We definitely see that the platform that’s being targeted really does affect who gets registered, which is why I think it’s so important to see this across all the platforms.”

According to Pew Research, about 80% of people online have a Facebook account. That includes nearly 90% of people under the age of 30, but only about 60% of people over the age of 65.

Regardless of how you register to vote, election officials are encouraging you to do it earlier than ever this year.

“We definitely do not want anybody to come to the polls and find out that they are not registered to vote,” said King. 'Anybody that wants to call our office to double-check their voter registration can always feel free to do that."

The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is October 9.

