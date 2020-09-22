Advertisement

Face coverings to be distributed in Carteret County Tuesday

Carteret County mask giveaway
Carteret County mask giveaway(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County officials say face coverings will be available beginning Tuesday for anyone in need of one.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Services, Health Department and local Police Departments, will be distributing the cloth face coverings

Sheriff Asa Buck says, “In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Carteret County officials reached out to the North Carolina Office of Emergency Management and requested 10,000 reusable, cloth face coverings be delivered to Carteret County so we could provide a mask to residents who have limited financial means, are on a fixed budget or otherwise couldn’t get a mask.”

Residents may pick up a cloth face covering during regular business hours at the following locations:

• Atlantic Beach Police Department, 125 W Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach

• Beaufort Police Department, 215 Pollock Street, Beaufort

• Cape Carteret Police Department, 102 Dolphin Street, Cape Carteret

• Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges Street # A, Morehead City

• Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Craven Street, Beaufort

• Emerald Isle Police Department, 7500 Emerald Drive, Emerald Isle

• Indian Beach Police Department, 1401 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach

• Morehead City Police Department, 300 N 12th Street, Morehead City

• Newport Police Department, 255 Howard Blvd, Newport

• Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, 314 Salter Path Road, Pine Knoll Shores

Staff members will be at those locations to provide face coverings to Carteret County residents as they come into the office. These masks can be washed and reused.

