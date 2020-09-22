Advertisement

Edgecombe County deputies looking for wanted man

Deputies say Richard Hines III could be in the Tarboro/ Princeville area.
Edgecombe County deputies say Richard Hines III is wanted on armed robbery and kidnapping charges.
Edgecombe County deputies say Richard Hines III is wanted on armed robbery and kidnapping charges.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies are looking for a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Deputies say Richard Hines III could be in the Tarboro/ Princeville area. Officials say he could be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him and instead call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNC System joining rollout of COVID-19 contact tracing app

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
The UNC System says it is joining the statewide rollout of the COVID-19 contact tracing app.

Coronavirus

MAKO Medical expands covid-19 testing for professional, collegiate athletes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Since April, MAKO has provided more than 1.3 million tests.

News

UPDATE: Kinston police release photos of person of interest in shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston police officers arrested a man for a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a juvenile. Officers say shots were fired in the 700 Block of N. Adkin St. in Kinston around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local

UPDATE: Kinston police release photos of person of interest in shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston police say a person under the age of 18 was shot in the leg at Mitchell Wooten Apartments Sunday.

Latest News

State

National park sign vandalized with racist message, bear skin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Visitors reported seeing the bear skin and sign on Saturday morning on a welcome sign near a highway intersection in Walland, Tennessee.

National

Supreme Court nominee to get attention in NC Senate debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Tillis has called for a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee. Cunningham says a successor shouldn’t be considered until the next presidential term begins.

Local

Healthy Habits: Taking steps to prevent falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Tuesday marks Falls Prevention Awareness Day.

ACC

Americans divided over whether college football should be returning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Kamisar
Forty-nine percent of adults said college football players should be allowed to play this fall, compared to 48 percent who said they should not, according to new results from the NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Temps stay cool as we start the Autumn season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cool temperatures and a weaker wind on Tuesday. Gradual warm-up right around the corner.

Local

Organization to help you have voice in 2020 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston Teens is hosting a voter registration event Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway Recreation Center.