Edgecombe County deputies looking for wanted man

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies are looking for a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Deputies say Richard Hines III could be in the Tarboro/ Princeville area. Officials say he could be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him and instead call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

