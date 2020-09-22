DEPUTIES: Two men charged in fentanyl related death of Onslow County man

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say two men are facing charges surrounding the drug related death of a man back in February.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says that Christopher Belfiore, 33, and Cordavier Dunn, 30, both of Jacksonville, were arrested Monday and are facing several charges including death by distribution of a controlled substance.

Back on February 12th, deputies responded to 1312 Wolf Swamp Road for an unresponsive man. Paul Disorbo was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators say Disorbo died from an overdose of a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officials say that the drugs given to Disorbo came from Belfiore and were delivered to Disorbo by Dunn.

Both men are being held without bond.

Belfiore is also facing maintain dwelling for controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, and sell and deliver meth.

Dunn is also facing sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance as well as sell and deliver meth charges.

