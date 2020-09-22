Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Two men charged in fentanyl related death of Onslow County man

Christopher Belfiore & Cordavier Dunn
Christopher Belfiore & Cordavier Dunn(OCSO)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say two men are facing charges surrounding the drug related death of a man back in February.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says that Christopher Belfiore, 33, and Cordavier Dunn, 30, both of Jacksonville, were arrested Monday and are facing several charges including death by distribution of a controlled substance.

Back on February 12th, deputies responded to 1312 Wolf Swamp Road for an unresponsive man. Paul Disorbo was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators say Disorbo died from an overdose of a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officials say that the drugs given to Disorbo came from Belfiore and were delivered to Disorbo by Dunn.

Both men are being held without bond.

Belfiore is also facing maintain dwelling for controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, and sell and deliver meth.

Dunn is also facing sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance as well as sell and deliver meth charges.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNC System joining rollout of COVID-19 contact tracing app

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
The UNC System says it is joining the statewide rollout of the COVID-19 contact tracing app.

Coronavirus

MAKO Medical expands covid-19 testing for professional, collegiate athletes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Since April, MAKO has provided more than 1.3 million tests.

News

UPDATE: Kinston police release photos of person of interest in shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston police officers arrested a man for a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a juvenile. Officers say shots were fired in the 700 Block of N. Adkin St. in Kinston around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local

Edgecombe County deputies looking for wanted man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies say Richard Hines III could be in the Tarboro/ Princeville area.

Latest News

State

National park sign vandalized with racist message, bear skin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Visitors reported seeing the bear skin and sign on Saturday morning on a welcome sign near a highway intersection in Walland, Tennessee.

National

Supreme Court nominee to get attention in NC Senate debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Tillis has called for a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee. Cunningham says a successor shouldn’t be considered until the next presidential term begins.

Local

Healthy Habits: Taking steps to prevent falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Tuesday marks Falls Prevention Awareness Day.

ACC

Americans divided over whether college football should be returning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Kamisar
Forty-nine percent of adults said college football players should be allowed to play this fall, compared to 48 percent who said they should not, according to new results from the NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Temps stay cool as we start the Autumn season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cool temperatures and a weaker wind on Tuesday. Gradual warm-up right around the corner.

News

Flooding impacts several coastal locations

Updated: 12 hours ago
Several areas along the coast have seen significant flooding, even though a tropical system hasn’t come through our area.