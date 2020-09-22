Dedication of Gold Star Memorial in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East has a new memorial dedicated to the men and women in the military who made the ultimate sacrifice and to the families they left behind. They’re called Gold Star families.

It’s a title many never imagined they would have, but one that recognizes and honors the loss of their loved one. The Carteret County Gold Star family groups have spent more than two years raising money for the monument that now sits outside the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort.

Their goal was to create a place where families who have lost a loved one in the military could go and hopes the monument will start a conversation in the community.

Gold Star Mother Trish Slape said, “I think this will give our community an opportunity to start discussions, start a conversation about what it means to serve, what it means to sacrifice.”

This year, the U.S. Senate recognized this week in September as Gold Star Family Remembrance Week. It leads up to Gold Star Mothers Day, which is on the last Sunday in September.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.