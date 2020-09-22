Advertisement

Blast rocks Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon

An official with the Shiite militant group Hezbollah confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details.
An official with the Shiite militant group Hezbollah confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — An explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending thick grey smoke billowing over the village, but the cause was not clear.

The blast occurred in the southern village of Ain Qana, above the port city of Sidon. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

An official with the Shiite militant group Hezbollah confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details. Another local Hezbollah official could not confirm or deny any casualties from the explosion and said the nature of the blast was not yet clear. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give official statements.

Members of the group imposed a security cordon, barring journalists from reaching the area.

Footage broadcast by the local Al Jadeed station showed damage to buildings.

The mysterious explosion comes seven weeks after the massive explosion at Beirut port, the result of nearly 3,000 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate detonating. The explosion killed nearly 200 people, injured 6,500 and damaged tens of thousands of buildings in the capital, Beirut.

It is still not clear what caused the initial fire that ignited the chemicals, and so far no one has been held accountable.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

National park sign vandalized with racist message, bear skin

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Visitors reported seeing the bear skin and sign on Saturday morning on a welcome sign near a highway intersection in Walland, Tennessee.

National Politics

Trump to pick Supreme Court nominee this weekend

Updated: moments ago
|
President Donald Trump is set to pick a nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Supreme Court nominee to get attention in NC Senate debate

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Tillis has called for a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee. Cunningham says a successor shouldn’t be considered until the next presidential term begins.

National

California wildfire threatening more than 1,000 homes

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A wildfire scorching its way through brush and timber from the mountains to the desert northeast of Los Angeles threatened more than 1,000 homes on Tuesday as crews across the West battled dozens of other major blazes.

Latest News

National

Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The dog was not injured, but was starving and dehydrated, according to the rescuers.

National Politics

Graham: GOP has votes to confirm Trump court pick by Nov. 3

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans have the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to the Senate Judiciary chairman who will shepherd the nomination through the chamber.

National

Walmart launching new in-house clothing brand

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Walmart is launching a new in-house clothing brand called “Free Assembly.”

National

Tropical Storm Beta's flooding swamps Houston

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
People are trying to move around, one even resorting to a kayak, as Tropical Storm Beta floods Houston streets.

Local

Healthy Habits: Taking steps to prevent falls

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Tuesday marks Falls Prevention Awareness Day.

National

Tropical Storm Beta stalls along Texas coast, brings floods

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta stalled out Tuesday along the Texas coast, flooding streets in Houston and Galveston hours after making landfall amid an unusually busy hurricane season.