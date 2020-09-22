Bam Adebayo donates bookbags to Bright Futures of Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Former Beaufort County basketball star and current Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is giving back.

The Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce says Bam donated 100 new Nike bookbags to its Bright Futures program.

The bookbags were delivered by Bam’s cousin LaQuanda Spencer.

Bright Futures is a partnership between Beaufort County Schools and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce to meet the basic needs of children in the school system and create business and faith-based partnerships with each school in the County.

