Advertisement

AAA says low demand continues to push gas prices lower in Carolinas

(KFYR)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third week the Carolinas have remained a part of the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases as low demand continues to push pump prices lower.

“Pump prices have been trending even cheaper since Labor Day weekend and low demand has helped contribute to that,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Entering the fall season we’ll see fewer road trips and a continued drop in demand will likely lead to gas prices continuing to drop.”

North Carolina’s $2.01 average is two cents cheaper than last week, one cent cheaper than last month and 44 cents cheaper than a year ago. South Carolina’s $1.90 average is also two cents cheaper than last week and last month, but 46 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Today’s national gas price average is $2.18 – one cent less than last week, the same price as a month ago, but 48 cents cheaper than mid-September last year. On the week, all states saw gas prices decrease or remain stable at the pump. The majority of state averages have pushed cheaper by a penny or two since last Monday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NC man charged with hundreds of sex crimes involving more than 100 kids

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A North Carolina man faces more than 300 charges of sex crimes involving more than 100 children.

News

This year’s virtual Down East Holiday Show offers shopping flexibility

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
An Eastern Carolina staple of the holidays has had to adapt to the COVID-19 climate. Pitt Community College Foundation leaders laid out details Monday about the 2020 virtual Down East Holiday Show set for November 6,7 and 8.

News

Wanted man seen fleeing Pender County in a white truck with a female

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

News

Dedication of Gold Star Memorial in Carteret County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
One county in the East has a new memorial dedicated to the men and women in the military who made the ultimate sacrifice and to the families they left behind.

News

UPDATE: Space heater sparks fire, destroys mobile home in Grifton

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Fire officials in Pitt County say a space heater sparked a fire at a mobile home in Grifton on Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Pitt County man charged with estranged wife’s murder

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Deputies say a man has been charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife.

News

Pamlico River Ferry out of service due to high tides

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pamlico River Ferry (Bayview-Aurora) is not operating Monday morning due to high tides.

News

Dedication of Gold Star Memorial in Carteret County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
One county in the East has a new memorial dedicated to the men and women in the military who made the ultimate sacrifice and to the families they left behind. They’re called Gold Star families.

News

UPDATE: Onslow school board votes for staggered return to class for elementary students

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Onslow County School Board has voted for a staggered return of different grades to in-person learning.

News

Face coverings to be distributed in Carteret County Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Carteret County officials say face coverings will be available beginning Tuesday for anyone in need of one.