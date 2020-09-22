AAA says low demand continues to push gas prices lower in Carolinas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third week the Carolinas have remained a part of the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases as low demand continues to push pump prices lower.

“Pump prices have been trending even cheaper since Labor Day weekend and low demand has helped contribute to that,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Entering the fall season we’ll see fewer road trips and a continued drop in demand will likely lead to gas prices continuing to drop.”

North Carolina’s $2.01 average is two cents cheaper than last week, one cent cheaper than last month and 44 cents cheaper than a year ago. South Carolina’s $1.90 average is also two cents cheaper than last week and last month, but 46 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Today’s national gas price average is $2.18 – one cent less than last week, the same price as a month ago, but 48 cents cheaper than mid-September last year. On the week, all states saw gas prices decrease or remain stable at the pump. The majority of state averages have pushed cheaper by a penny or two since last Monday.

