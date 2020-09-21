With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Joe Biden is using a campaign cash advantage over President Donald Trump to add Republican-leaning Georgia and Iowa to his paid media footprint, bringing the Democratic challenger’s television and digital battleground map to an even dozen states.

The expansion reflects Biden’s newfound status as a fundraising behemoth and his campaign’s longstanding promise to set up ``multiple paths'' to the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

The Biden campaign confirmed Sunday that Democrats' joint financial operation had $466 million cash on hand to begin September; Trump and the GOP had $325 million.

