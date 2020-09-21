Advertisement

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Joe Biden is using a campaign cash advantage over President Donald Trump to add Republican-leaning Georgia and Iowa to his paid media footprint, bringing the Democratic challenger’s television and digital battleground map to an even dozen states.

The expansion reflects Biden’s newfound status as a fundraising behemoth and his campaign’s longstanding promise to set up ``multiple paths'' to the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

The Biden campaign confirmed Sunday that Democrats' joint financial operation had $466 million cash on hand to begin September; Trump and the GOP had $325 million.

News

House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate, Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.

News

Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

News

Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham square off in first U.S. Senate debate

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The first heated Senate Debate wrapped up Monday night between Senator Thom Tillis who is seeking his second-term, and Cal Cunningham.

Politics

U.S. Senate debate aired Monday on WITN 7.2

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham will face off against each other in Raleigh.

National

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

Local

Pitt County elections officials planning to send out 7,300 mail-in ballots

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Pitt County elections officials will send out absentee ballots on Friday.

News

North Carolina to mail 1,700% more absentee ballots than 2016

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
North Carolina to mail 1,700% more absentee ballots than 2016. North Carolina is the first state in the nation this cycle to mail out absentee ballots. Election officials warn against voting twice.

Politics

State elections director issues statement about attempting to vote twice

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The State Board of Elections' executive director has released a statement following a suggestion on Wednesday by President Donald Trump that voters in North Carolina should vote twice to test the election system.

News

Roy Cooper, Dan Forest agree to Oct. 14 debate

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
Both campaigns have confirmed they’ll participate in a debate on Oct. 14 organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.