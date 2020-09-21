Wanted man seen fleeing Pender County in a white truck with a female

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Vincente Sanchez, who sometimes goes by Gabriel, is 43 or 44 years old. He is wanted for forcible sexual assault of a 14-year-old female on Friday.

Sanchez was seen leaving the area with an unknown white female in a white Ford F-150, according to an update from the sheriff’s office Sunday morning.

On Friday, Sanchez fled the Rocky Point area in a green 1994-1996 Toyota Tacoma with unknown registration plates. That truck has been located.

Sanchez owns a landscaping business called Leo’s Landscaping. He is believed he has family/friends in the Pender County area.

If you see Sanchez, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Eric Short at 910-259-1437.

