Advertisement

TROOPERS: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Martin County

(WSAZ)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian in Martin County.

Troopers say that Rachelle Sheppard, 22, of Oak City, was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 125 near Hines Road outside of Oak City.

It happened around 2:06 a.m. Sunday.

There are no charges at this time.

The investigating trooper is expected back on duty this Wednesday. We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Eastern Carolina counties approved for parks and recreation grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Millions of dollars in grants are going to parks and recreation projects across the state including here in Eastern Carolina.

Crime

Pitt County man charged with estranged wife’s murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Deputies say man has been charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife.

Travel

Repair work on sinkhole near Camp Lejeune to begin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The work outside of the Camp Lejeune Main Gate will shift inbound traffic patterns to two lanes, while outbound traffic will be limited to one lane until Oct. 4.

Local

Engineers are using lasers to test new Outer Banks bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the tests are being done on the $252 million Marc Basnight Bridge.

Latest News

Local

Pamlico River Ferry out of service due to high tides

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Pamlico River Ferry (Bayview-Aurora) is not operating Monday morning due to high tides.

Local

Teen identified after body pulled from Pitt County pond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Ti’Shawn Spence’s body was recovered in the pond at 2299 Slate Lane, south of Belvoir.

News

Greenville store manager startled by threat against Antifa posted on door

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Courtney Varnadoe who manages Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions on Evans Street in Greenville a picture of the sign on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

State

Wanted man seen fleeing Pender County in a white truck with a female

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Sanchez was seen leaving the area with an unknown white female in a white Ford F-150, according to an update from the sheriff’s office Sunday morning.

Crime

Greensboro Police charge man with murder in hit and run

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The agency said in a statement that 50-year-old Paul Steven Voss Jr. surrendered to authorities later Sunday and was charged with first-degree murder.

Local

UPDATE: Space heater sparks fire, destroys mobile home in Grifton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Pitt County 911 dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.