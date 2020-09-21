TROOPERS: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian in Martin County.

Troopers say that Rachelle Sheppard, 22, of Oak City, was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 125 near Hines Road outside of Oak City.

It happened around 2:06 a.m. Sunday.

There are no charges at this time.

The investigating trooper is expected back on duty this Wednesday. We’ll let you know when we learn more.

