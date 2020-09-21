Advertisement

Tillis says NC to be added to offshore drilling moratorium

(KWTX)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis says he has been informed by President Trump that NC will be added to the moratorium on offshore drilling.

Tillis says he spoke with President Donald Trump and was informed that North Carolina will be included in a Presidential Memorandum withdrawing new leasing for offshore oil and gas developments for the next 12 years.

Under the order, leases for the purposes of offshore development are prohibited between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2032.

Tillis says, “Over the last several years, I have listened to mayors and elected officials from Brunswick to Currituck County and have been adamant that any decision on new energy production off North Carolina’s coast should be made with the input of our local communities. Following the announcement of an offshore drilling moratorium, I urged President Trump to include North Carolina. I want to thank President Trump for including North Carolina in the moratorium and listening to the concerns of North Carolinians on the coast.”

