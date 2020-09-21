Swansboro collecting items to help victims of Hurricane Sally

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Several groups in Swansboro are collecting items to help those in Alabama impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Swansboro Mayor John Davis says, “We have an opportunity to serve Baldwin County, Alabama. We can supplement them in their efforts to provide for their citizens in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. As you know in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, the Swansboro area was supported from many areas of the country. It is our turn to return the kindness. Please join me in supporting the Swansboro Rotary Club, local churches, Swansboro High School and local civic groups in collecting food, materials and supplies for the residents of Baldwin County, Alabama.”

Drop-offs are at the Swansboro Rotary from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. through Thursday at the back right of the building.

They are hoping to fill up a 53 foot tractor trailer with food, building materials, and supplies and ship the supplies down Friday, September 25th.

Items to consider dropping off include:

1. Peanut Butter and Jelly

2. Ziploc bags

3. Toothpaste

4. Hygiene Kits (hair brush, ponytail holders, sunscreen)

5. Paper plates & plastic utensils

6. Diapers

7. Dog food

8.Toothbrushes

9.Tarps

10.Button nails

11.Paper products

12. Baby wipes

13.Formula

14. Baby food

15.Bug spray

