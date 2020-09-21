Repair work on sinkhole near Camp Lejeune to begin

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are set to begin repair work on a sinkhole on Holcomb Boulevard in Jacksonville Tuesday.

The work outside of the Camp Lejeune Main Gate will shift inbound traffic patterns to two lanes, while outbound traffic will be limited to one lane until Oct. 4.

The lane shifts will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Officials say heavy congestion is to be expected, so travelers should try to play to use an alternate gate, if possible.

The Wilson Gate and TOP Gate remain open 24/7, while the Piney Green Gate is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open to outbound traffic only until 6 p.m.

In a press release, officials said:

"Vehicles traveling west on NC-24 will be routed through the center median prior to the old access control point and will use the center, outbound lane on Holcomb Blvd. before transitioning back to the inside, inbound lane to enter the base.

Vehicles traveling east on NC-24 will be routed through the center median after the old access control point and will use the inside, outbound lane on Holcomb. Blvd. before transitioning back to the center, inbound lane to enter the base.

All vehicles exiting the installation will use the far right lane and be able to exit onto NC-24 in either direction.

Access to the Contractor Vetting Office will remain open during this road project."

Officials will monitor traffic flow and adjust lane restrictions as needed during this repair work.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.