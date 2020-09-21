Advertisement

Raging Colorado wildfire forces evacuations

By KMGH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH/CNN) - The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

“The fire did make about a 1,500 acre run,” incident commander Dave Gesser said.

“I looked out my kitchen window and I saw the smoke,” said Jerome Dymora, who had been staying in a cabin near Red Feather Lakes Village. He heard the fire station warning.

“We did put Red Feather and Crystal Lakes on mandatory evacuations, as well as voluntary evacuations for Glacier View,” said Cory Carlson, a planning operations trainee.

Dymora says this is the second time he’s had to evacuate.

“I was nervous. I was shaking. What made it different this time: the proximity to the fire and the rate that I saw it grow.”

He packed his essentials and bugged out. “Ice chest, here’s my bugout case, laptop,” he said.

Outbound traffic began steaming out of the area along Red Feather Lakes Road, while inbound traffic went through a checkpoint.

Dymora wondered what this area will look like once the fire is out.

“It’s a slice of heaven, man. I go out and sit in my swing and I can see moose, and bobcats and cougars and bear and deer,” he said. “That’s what I worked my whole life for ... and to see it in danger.”

Now he’s wondering what else 2020 can throw into his life. He plans to spend the night in his SUV.

“I got a nice bag and a bottle of good scotch,” Dymora said.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Travel

Repair work on sinkhole near Camp Lejeune to begin

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The work outside of the Camp Lejeune Main Gate will shift inbound traffic patterns to two lanes, while outbound traffic will be limited to one lane until Oct. 4.

National Politics

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

National Politics

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Gardner, of Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Hillsboro Police Department said in a news release.

National

Navalny says nerve agent was found ‘in and on’ his body

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a blog post Monday, Navalny said the Novichok nerve agent was found “in and on” his body, and said the clothes taken off him when he was hospitalized in Siberia a month ago after collapsing on a Russian flight are “very important material evidence.”

Latest News

Local

Engineers are using lasers to test new Outer Banks bridge

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the tests are being done on the $252 million Marc Basnight Bridge.

Local

Pamlico River Ferry out of service due to high tides

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Pamlico River Ferry (Bayview-Aurora) is not operating Monday morning due to high tides.

Local

Teen identified after body pulled from Pitt County pond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Ti’Shawn Spence’s body was recovered in the pond at 2299 Slate Lane, south of Belvoir.

News

Greenville store manager startled by threat against Antifa posted on door

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Courtney Varnadoe who manages Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions on Evans Street in Greenville a picture of the sign on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

National

Obesity among U.S. adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff and Elizabeth Rodil
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.