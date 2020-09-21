Police say 2-year-old shot in central North Carolina has died

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in a central North Carolina city say a 2-year-old boy who shot himself with a firearm has died.

Fayetteville police said in a news release they were notified of the boy’s death on Saturday.

Police went Wednesday to a residence on the city’s north side to respond to a shooting report.

Officers are still investigating what happened, but the release says the yet-identified child received “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

At least three other people were inside the home.

