Pitt County man charged with estranged wife’s murder

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say man has been charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that Kevin Vebber, 38, of Greenville, is charged with first degree murder.

Around 6:21 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to 2465 Askew Road near Farmville for a report of a woman who had been shot in the head.

Deputies say when they arrived they found 34-year-old Charly Vebber dead.

Investigators say they were led to the woman’s estranged husband who was found a short while later in Greenville and taken into custody without incident.

Vebber is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.

