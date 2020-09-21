Pamlico River Ferry out of service due to high tides

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico River Ferry (Bayview-Aurora) is not operating Monday morning due to high tides.

High tides have been severe throughout the weekend, causing flooding in coastal areas, including the Outer Banks. This is a result of Hurricane Teddy, which is moving east of Bermuda.

The ferry division did not say when services are expected to resume.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.