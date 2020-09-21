North Carolina man faces over 300 sex-related charges

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man faces more than 300 separate counts for sex-related crimes involving a juvenile.

The Hoke County sheriff said Sunday that Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, 30, was apprehended by the FBI in Mississippi and returned to the county.

The sheriff says detectives went to a Raeford home last month for a reported juvenile sexual assault.

Arrest warrants were obtained, but Bradshaw left North Carolina.

He’s now in the Hoke detention center on a $20 million bond while awaiting a first court appearance on Monday.

A jail official had no information about whether Bradshaw has a lawyer.

