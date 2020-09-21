Advertisement

NCDMV reaches milestone with REAL ID despite COVID-19 extended 2021 deadline

NCDMV REAL ID Reaches Milestone
NCDMV REAL ID Reaches Milestone(NCDMV)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting just about every aspect of our lives. From cancellations, schedule changes, closures, and extensions, one delay affects your driver’s license.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles reached a milestone issuing its two millionth REAL ID license or ID enhancement, more than a year before the REAL ID Act will go into effect.

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, federal agencies will require a REAL ID, U.S. passport, or another form of federally-approved identification to board commercial airlines and to enter many federal buildings or facilities. The original date was Oct. 1, 2020, but it was delayed by one year last spring due to COVID-19.

A REAL ID is optional and not a requirement, but it could make flying or entering federal facilities easier by not requiring you to carry multiple identification documents.

Getting the REAL ID requires you to provide additional documentation beyond the standard license and ID process requirements.

The details on what is required are on the REAL ID section of the DMV website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NC man charged with hundreds of sex crimes involving more than 100 kids

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A North Carolina man faces more than 300 charges of sex crimes involving more than 100 children.

News

This year’s virtual Down East Holiday Show offers shopping flexibility

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
An Eastern Carolina staple of the holidays has had to adapt to the COVID-19 climate. Pitt Community College Foundation leaders laid out details Monday about the 2020 virtual Down East Holiday Show set for November 6,7 and 8.

News

Wanted man seen fleeing Pender County in a white truck with a female

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

News

Dedication of Gold Star Memorial in Carteret County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
One county in the East has a new memorial dedicated to the men and women in the military who made the ultimate sacrifice and to the families they left behind.

News

UPDATE: Space heater sparks fire, destroys mobile home in Grifton

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Fire officials in Pitt County say a space heater sparked a fire at a mobile home in Grifton on Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Pitt County man charged with estranged wife’s murder

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Deputies say a man has been charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife.

News

Pamlico River Ferry out of service due to high tides

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pamlico River Ferry (Bayview-Aurora) is not operating Monday morning due to high tides.

News

Dedication of Gold Star Memorial in Carteret County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
One county in the East has a new memorial dedicated to the men and women in the military who made the ultimate sacrifice and to the families they left behind. They’re called Gold Star families.

News

UPDATE: Onslow school board votes for staggered return to class for elementary students

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Onslow County School Board has voted for a staggered return of different grades to in-person learning.

News

AAA says low demand continues to push gas prices lower in Carolinas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
For the third week the Carolinas have remained a part of the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases as low demand continues to push pump prices lower.

News

Face coverings to be distributed in Carteret County Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Carteret County officials say face coverings will be available beginning Tuesday for anyone in need of one.