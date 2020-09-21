NCDMV reaches milestone with REAL ID despite COVID-19 extended 2021 deadline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting just about every aspect of our lives. From cancellations, schedule changes, closures, and extensions, one delay affects your driver’s license.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles reached a milestone issuing its two millionth REAL ID license or ID enhancement, more than a year before the REAL ID Act will go into effect.

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, federal agencies will require a REAL ID, U.S. passport, or another form of federally-approved identification to board commercial airlines and to enter many federal buildings or facilities. The original date was Oct. 1, 2020, but it was delayed by one year last spring due to COVID-19.

A REAL ID is optional and not a requirement, but it could make flying or entering federal facilities easier by not requiring you to carry multiple identification documents.

Getting the REAL ID requires you to provide additional documentation beyond the standard license and ID process requirements.

The details on what is required are on the REAL ID section of the DMV website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.