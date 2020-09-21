Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of her two-year-old in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

The death of a 2-year-old is at the center of an investigation tonight in Martin County. Two people, the child’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend, are facing charges in the death of two-year-old Iris Pearl Hayes.

Officials say based on updated information, Ibrahim Romero was arrested on Monday September 21, 2020 and charged with an open count of murder. Romero is being held without bond.

The child’s mother, Essence Valez is facing felony child abuse by neglect charges and under a 50-thousand dollar secured bond.

The Martin County Sheriff’s office says deputies received a report from Vidant Medical Center about a 2-year-old that was being treated for significant and serious injuries at the hospital.

On Friday September 18, 2020, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office received notification that the juvenile victim in this case died as a result of the injuries. The juvenile female was 2 years of age at the time of her death.

