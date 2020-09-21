Kinston shooting leaves person under 18 hospitalized

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in Kinston.

Kinston Police say it happened Sunday, September 21 at Mitchell Wooten Apartments.

Officers say one person under the age of 18 was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

That person is expected to be okay.

This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.