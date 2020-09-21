Jacob Blake’s father speaks at peaceful rally in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The father of a man shot seven times by Wisconsin police joined in a peaceful rally in his son’s honor in North Carolina on Sunday.

Jacob Blake Sr. gathered with a group of about a hundred people at a Charlotte park and then marched to the Black Lives Matter mural.

Blake’s son, Jacob Blake Jr., was shot by police in Wisconsin in August after Blake was allegedly breaking up a fight and walking back to his car.

Video of the shooting shows Blake walk from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV as officers follow him with guns pointed and shout at him.

As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Blake Sr. and community activists continued the call to end police brutality and systematic racism.

“We are here just so you understand how hard it is for me to even figure out, in 2020, that I have to explain to you all that my son is a human being. We are human. We don’t expect anything else but justice. Why is that so hard for people to understand?” said Blake Sr.

Jacob Blake Jr. is paralyzed from the waist down.

The family attorney for the 29-year-old said Tuesday it would quote, “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again.

