Greensboro Police charge man with murder in hit and run

hit and run
hit and run(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder in a fatal hit and run over the weekend.

Greensboro police said officers responded to a neighborhood around 1 p.m. Sunday where they found 53-year-old Anthony Douglas Hill dead. The agency said in a statement that 50-year-old Paul Steven Voss Jr. surrendered to authorities later Sunday and was charged with first-degree murder.

Hill was Black and Voss is white, but investigators said the crash didn’t appear to be racially motivated. Police said the two men knew each other.

It’s unclear whether Voss has an attorney who can comment for him.

