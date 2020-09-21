Advertisement

Food trucks serve up fair favorites with fair canceled due to pandemic

Food trucks in spent the weekend serving the residents of Pitt County their favorite fair treats with the fair itself canceled because of the pandemic.
Food trucks in spent the weekend serving the residents of Pitt County their favorite fair treats with the fair itself canceled because of the pandemic.(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food trucks in spent the weekend serving the residents of Pitt County their favorite fair treats with the fair itself canceled because of the pandemic.

The fair is a fall-time staple in many communities, with families looking forward to the rides, games and of course the food.

While the fair, as we know it, isn’t happening this year, those who go for the food were in luck on Saturday and Sunday.

“I love the food, I’ve always been for the food,” said Maria Sherrod. Sherrod attended the drive-thru event at the Pitt County Fairgrounds.

While the rides and the games will be missed this year, with seven different food trucks to choose from, visitors could get close to all of the classics.

“I’m going to get the turkey leg, the funnel cake, corn,” Brown added.

But even the food experience is much different than in years past.

Instead of long lines, standing elbow to elbow, customers stayed inside their cars and circled what they wanted on the menu.

They were then brought their food by servers in masks; hoping to get just a taste of normalcy.

“Once you hit a certain age, it’s no longer about the rides, and you have some kids that’s too short to get on the rides,” said Jumail Blount, one of the event organizers.

The oreos were frying and the cotton candy spun, while folks waited bumper to bumper for their treats to come.

The event lasted until 8 o’clock. The Pitt County Fair was originally scheduled to take place September 22-27 before being canceled.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

N.C. 12 closed due to standing water in the roadway, NCDOT issues warnings

Updated: moments ago
N.C. 12 is closed in both directions from the town of Rodanthe to the Bonner Bridge due to standing water in the roadway, according to the NCDOT.

News

Greenville store manager startled by Antifa message posted on door

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Courtney Varnadoe who manages Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions on Evans Street in Greenville a picture of the sign on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Clear skies and cool Monday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Windy and cool for Sunday with coastal flooding likely

News

Police: Goldsboro man arrested on several drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to police, Jamarcus Lennox, 33, was arrested at the Econo Lodge in Goldsboro around 8 p.m.

Latest News

News

N.C. 12 closed due to standing water in the roadway, NCDOT issues warnings

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
High tides pose risky conditions for spots on N.C. 12. this weekend.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Two counties report new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Beaufort County has reported five additional deaths and Hyde, Lenoir, and Martin counties have all reported one additional death from COVID-19.

News

Pitt County remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The event was a part of a nationwide memorial encouraged at courthouses everywhere.

RBG national memorial

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WANTED: Kinston Police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure

Updated: 21 hours ago
Kinston Police say a man is wanted regarding an indecent exposure.

News

Police release identity of man shot dead in Kinston, other injured

Updated: 21 hours ago
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Kinston on Friday, September 18.