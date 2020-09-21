Food trucks serve up fair favorites with fair canceled due to pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food trucks in spent the weekend serving the residents of Pitt County their favorite fair treats with the fair itself canceled because of the pandemic.

The fair is a fall-time staple in many communities, with families looking forward to the rides, games and of course the food.

While the fair, as we know it, isn’t happening this year, those who go for the food were in luck on Saturday and Sunday.

“I love the food, I’ve always been for the food,” said Maria Sherrod. Sherrod attended the drive-thru event at the Pitt County Fairgrounds.

While the rides and the games will be missed this year, with seven different food trucks to choose from, visitors could get close to all of the classics.

“I’m going to get the turkey leg, the funnel cake, corn,” Brown added.

But even the food experience is much different than in years past.

Instead of long lines, standing elbow to elbow, customers stayed inside their cars and circled what they wanted on the menu.

They were then brought their food by servers in masks; hoping to get just a taste of normalcy.

“Once you hit a certain age, it’s no longer about the rides, and you have some kids that’s too short to get on the rides,” said Jumail Blount, one of the event organizers.

The oreos were frying and the cotton candy spun, while folks waited bumper to bumper for their treats to come.

The event lasted until 8 o’clock. The Pitt County Fair was originally scheduled to take place September 22-27 before being canceled.

