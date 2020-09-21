Advertisement

Engineers are using lasers to test new Outer Banks bridge

Marc Basnight Bridge
Marc Basnight Bridge(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) - Engineers are shooting trillions of laser beams at a new bridge on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

They want to make sure it will withstand the harsh elements of the Atlantic coast. The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the tests are being done on the $252 million Marc Basnight Bridge.

It carries N.C. 12 over Oregon Inlet and connects the northern Outer Banks to Hatteras Island. Expansion and contraction from heat and cold can have the most impact. One thing engineers don’t want the bridge to do is lean one way or another.

An engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation said engineers are making sure the bridge is behaving according to its design.

