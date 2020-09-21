Advertisement

ENC party leaders: SCOTUS nomination debate to ‘fire up’ voters

“I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman,” is the announcement President Trump made on Saturday night during a rally in Fayetteville.(WITN)
By Matthew Herchik
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a seat to be filled on the Supreme Court, and while the President has said he intends to fill it before November 3rd, Democratic leaders say her replacement shouldn’t come until after the election.

On Monday, he doubled-down on the promise saying that his nomination would come before Justice Ginsburg’s burial on Saturday.

And as Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington go head-to-head over when the seat should be filled, local party leaders in eastern North Carolina are having their say as well.

“They will go ahead with it, I have no problem with it. I think that’s their duty, their term is now,” says Timothy Mason, the Republican Party Chair in Craven County.

His counterpart feels otherwise.

“I wish that the Republicans would honor what they said in 2016, even though the situation is somewhat different,” the county’s Democratic Chair Linda Moore explains.

Republicans blocked President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee just months before the election in 2016.

Now, party leaders say the latest display of division will fuel voters even more.

“The people that I’ve talked to just since Saturday, they’re pretty fired up. They think they think he should go ahead with it,” Mason says.

While Moore says she just hopes people get out to the polls, no matter what’s driving them to do so.

“I just hope that people are watching, and whatever motivates them that people go to the polls and vote because every vote is so important,” says Moore.

Republican leaders say Ginsburg’s passing could ignite the Democratic party, but they’re ready to respond.

“She’s a celebrity. She probably will draw in a a lot of money but I don’t think it will tip the scales much,” Mason explains.

And as the President touts his two potential nominees, Democratic leaders hope for more balance on the Court.

“I’d love it if it’s a woman but it’s more important to me the person be qualified to do that job and represent the law,” Moore says.

President Trump has already appointed two Supreme Court justices during his time in office, making five conservatives out of the eight currently filled seats.

