Eastern Carolina counties approved for parks and recreation grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of dollars in grants are going to parks and recreation projects across the state including here in Eastern Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced Monday that the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund has awarded around $5 million in grants to projects in 16 counties.

We’re told that local communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas.

66 applications were considered.

Projects in Bertie, Greene, and Nash Counties were approved for funding.

You can read the list of approved counties and their projects below:

Parks and Recreation grant projects (WITN)

