Driver in North Carolina police chase indicted for passenger’s death

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A man has been indicted on first-degree murder and other counts for an automobile chase ago in North Carolina that officials say ended with a passenger in the car dying when sheriff’s deputies fired toward him.

The Davidson County district attorney says indictments were served on Charles Justin Boothe of Winston-Salem for the March chase and death of John Mark Hendrick Jr.

Frank says Boothe faces a murder charge under a rule that allows such a charge if a killing happens during the commission of another felony.

Two Davidson deputies weren’t criminally charged.

Hendrick’s mother has sued the deputies in federal court.

