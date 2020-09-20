Advertisement

Police: Goldsboro man arrested on several drug charges

According to police, Jamarcus Lennox, 33, was arrested at the Econo Lodge in Goldsboro around 8 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man is behind bars following a motel drug bust on Saturday night.

According to police, Jamarcus Lennox, 33, was arrested at the Econo Lodge in Goldsboro around 8 p.m.

Officers with the department’s Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) and Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) were patrolling the motel when Lennox was arrested after an investigation in one of the rooms.

Lennox was charged with possession of heroin, meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail under $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

