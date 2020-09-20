Pitt County remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several Pitt County mourners gathered to remember U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last night.

The group met at the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday, September 19.

They held signs with messages urging residents to vote in Justice Ginsburg’s honor.

The event was a part of a nationwide memorial encouraged at courthouses everywhere.

See the photos below:

