Pitt County remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RBG national memorial
RBG national memorial(Laura-kathleen Redman)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several Pitt County mourners gathered to remember U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last night.

The group met at the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday, September 19.

They held signs with messages urging residents to vote in Justice Ginsburg’s honor.

The event was a part of a nationwide memorial encouraged at courthouses everywhere.

See the photos below:

Caption

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

