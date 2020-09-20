Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler than average

High pressure will keep cool and sunny conditions in the forecast through next Wednesday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Coastal Flood Warning:

Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island: Two to four feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect through the weekend. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone.

Coastal Flood Advisory:

East Carteret and Ocracoke Island: One to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone.

Sunday

The cloud cover from Saturday will finally thin out giving way to partly sunny, cool conditions. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 60s, nearly 15 degrees below average. Winds will remain brisk from the northeast through the afternoon. No rain is in the forecast on Sunday.

Next Week

The cooler temperatures of the weekend will slowly warm up over the coming week. Daytime highs will start near 70 Monday and warm to around 80 by the end of the week. Overnight lows will start in the low to mid 50s before returning to the upper 50s. Skies will stay sunny as high pressure stays consistent to our north and rain will be minimal if not nonexistent here in the East.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Sunday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

