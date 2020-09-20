N.C. 12 remains open after moderate overwash, NCDOT issues warnings

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - High tides pose risky conditions for spots on N.C. 12. this weekend, according to the NCDOT.

After the first high tide cycle of the weekend, there were areas of standing water and sand on the roadway on Pea island, Mirlo Beach, Buxton, and a few other areas on Saturday, September 20.

N.C. 12 had some heavy traffic as crews cleared the sand and water.

The area between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe also dealt with some traffic.

NCDOT encourages drivers headed to Hatteras Island to do so during the daylight hours, as conditions are expected to worsen tonight.

N.C. 12 remains open with several spots of minor to moderate ocean overwash between Basnight Bridge and Hatteras Village.

Crews will be working on trouble spots before the next high tide.

Please be patient and exercise extreme caution when driving.

