Advertisement

Greenville store manager startled by Antifa message posted on door

Courtney Varnadoe who manages Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions on Evans Street in Greenville a picture of the sign on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
Courtney Varnadoe who manages Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions on Evans Street in Greenville a picture of the sign on Facebook Sunday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A store manager in Greenville is reacting after an “Antifa Hunting Permit” sign was posted on the front door of her business on Sunday.

Courtney Varnadoe who manages Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions on Evans Street in Greenville a picture of the sign on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“To all of my FAMILY and FRIENDS who don’t understand: THIS IS YOUR WAKEUP CALL,” Varnadoe wrote in the post. “I came to work this morning and this was on our door. This is an outright threat.”

Antifa, which is an abbreviation for anti-fascists, is protest movement whose individuals believe in active, aggressive opposite to far right-wing beliefs and ideologies.

Varnadoe says that families, young children, and people from all walks of life come into their store.

“We definitely stand for rights for all sorts of people, you know? We’ve got Black Lives Matter Flags outside, we support the LGBTQIA Community, everyone is welcome here,” Varnadoe told WITN.

To think the person who posted the sign feels it’s necessary to threaten customers, Varadoe says it makes her both scared and mad.

“If you support this narrative, you are given leave to get out of my life right now -- or I will enforce it myself,” Varnadoe added in the Facebook post. “I am furious, shaking, and livid.”

Varnadoe says the owners are going through the security footage and are filing a police report.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Food trucks serve up fair favorites with fair canceled due to pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Food trucks in spent the weekend serving the residents of Pitt County their favorite fair treats with the fair itself canceled because of the pandemic.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Clear skies and cool Monday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Windy and cool for Sunday with coastal flooding likely

News

Police: Goldsboro man arrested on several drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to police, Jamarcus Lennox, 33, was arrested at the Econo Lodge in Goldsboro around 8 p.m.

News

N.C. 12 closed due to standing water in the roadway, NCDOT issues warnings

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
High tides pose risky conditions for spots on N.C. 12. this weekend.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Two counties report new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Beaufort County has reported five additional deaths and Hyde, Lenoir, and Martin counties have all reported one additional death from COVID-19.

News

Pitt County remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The event was a part of a nationwide memorial encouraged at courthouses everywhere.

RBG national memorial

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WANTED: Kinston Police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure

Updated: 21 hours ago
Kinston Police say a man is wanted regarding an indecent exposure.

News

Police release identity of man shot dead in Kinston, other injured

Updated: 21 hours ago
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Kinston on Friday, September 18.

News

Swimming advisory lifted in Oak Island

Updated: 21 hours ago
The state’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources says the swimming advisory for ocean sites in Oak Island has been lifted