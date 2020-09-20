Greenville store manager startled by Antifa message posted on door

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A store manager in Greenville is reacting after an “Antifa Hunting Permit” sign was posted on the front door of her business on Sunday.

Courtney Varnadoe who manages Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions on Evans Street in Greenville a picture of the sign on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“To all of my FAMILY and FRIENDS who don’t understand: THIS IS YOUR WAKEUP CALL,” Varnadoe wrote in the post. “I came to work this morning and this was on our door. This is an outright threat.”

Antifa, which is an abbreviation for anti-fascists, is protest movement whose individuals believe in active, aggressive opposite to far right-wing beliefs and ideologies.

Varnadoe says that families, young children, and people from all walks of life come into their store.

“We definitely stand for rights for all sorts of people, you know? We’ve got Black Lives Matter Flags outside, we support the LGBTQIA Community, everyone is welcome here,” Varnadoe told WITN.

To think the person who posted the sign feels it’s necessary to threaten customers, Varadoe says it makes her both scared and mad.

“If you support this narrative, you are given leave to get out of my life right now -- or I will enforce it myself,” Varnadoe added in the Facebook post. “I am furious, shaking, and livid.”

Varnadoe says the owners are going through the security footage and are filing a police report.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.