Farmville Central remembers local legend Ronald Reid

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you ever attended a Farmville Central football or basketball game, you probably know the name Ronald Reid. He sadly passed away on August 7 at the age of 59.

His twin brother, Donald, was kind enough to reflect on Ronald’s lasting impact on both Farmville and ECU during Friday night’s ring ceremony.

“August 7th was a sad day for Farmville Central," said Farmville Central basketball head coach Larry Williford during Friday night’s ring ceremony. "Farmville. The community of Farmville. Farmville Central basketball. Farmville Central athletics. Anyone who has ever played or been here. That was the morning that Coach Ronald Reid passed away.”

“My brother would have been proud of this tonight," said Donald Reid. "He was a legend. He was a family man. He was a grandfather. He brought everything and won. Tonight would’ve been a dream for him.”

“Coach Reid was a true Jaguar," added Williford. "Bittersweet night. It’s going to be difficult starting the season next year not being able to look down the bench and see him. He was kind of the head coach at the other end of the bench that no one ever got to see. But I know he’s up in heaven smiling down saying, ‘Go Jaguars!’”

“Those were tears of joy and sadness," added Donald. "The sadness was he’s not here, but the joy was everybody looked out for him. They paid their respects for him as a man, as a coach and as a player. He will be missed forever and he will be known the rest of his life as the hard-hitting Ronald Reid. He always told the players, ‘Never quit. Don’t ever give up. Don’t ever give up. Always play hard and give 110 percent.’ He loved the Pirates. He loved to say, ‘Arghh!’ And we loved the Pirates, and he loved them, too. We want to say thank you Pirate Nation for supporting us during this time. I’m so proud to say he was my brother. I love him so much. I miss him. I know he’s looking down on us saying, ‘Go Jaguars!’ He loved black and gold.”

