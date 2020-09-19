WANTED: Kinston Police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police say a man is wanted regarding an indecent exposure.

Police say, Jamarkus Witherspoon, 25, is wanted by KPD for possible involvement in a crime that happened on September 6.

A warrant has been issued for Witherspoon’s arrest for indecent exposure.

He is described as an African American man weighing around 195 pounds, 5′9, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kinston Police at 252-939-3220.

