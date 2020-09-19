Advertisement

Trump making fourth visit in as many weeks to North Carolina

Trump was set to address a crowd Saturday evening at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.
Trump was set to address a crowd Saturday evening at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to make his fourth visit in as many weeks to the battleground state of North Carolina to address a rally in Fayetteville.

Trump was set to address a crowd Saturday evening at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

He’s made other recent visits to Winston-Salem and Wilmington, as well as to Charlotte, where last month he addressed the Republican delegates who awarded him the GOP nomination.

Trump’s latest visit comes following Friday’s death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president has urged the Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the new court vacancy.

