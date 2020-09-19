Tropical Storm Beta could threaten Texas coast with heavy rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The entire 21 name list of the 2020 hurricane season has officially been exhausted. Hurricane watches have been posted for Texas as Beta approaches from the southeast.

Tropical Storm Beta

Tropical Storm Beta formed late Friday night with winds of 60 mph. The storm is expected to organize and strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before moving along the Texas coast. Hurricane watches have been issued along the coast from Corpus Christi to Houston. Tropical storm watches extend all the way into Louisiana, over the same locations that were impacted by a hurricane just a few weeks ago. The biggest threat right now will be heavy rainfall up to a foot in a few locations.

Category 3 Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy currently resides in the deep Atlantic with 125 mph sustained winds. The system is moving to the northwest and will continue on this track over the next day or so. It is expected to slowly weaken before passing east of Bermuda. The center of Teddy will stay hundreds of miles off of our coast, however the strength and broad nature of Teddy will cause heavy swells in the ocean. Those swells will crash along our beaches this weekend and next week, keeping dangerous surf conditions intact over the next 8 days. A steady northeast breeze and King tides caused by the new moon will make the high tides higher than normal this weekend.

Tropical Storm Wilfred

Tropical Storm Wilfred will continue to cross the Atlantic over the next several days. The system’s strength forecast shows minimal intensification over the next few days. It is expected to die out before it reaches the Caribbean, dropping to an extra-tropical low by Tuesday morning. There are no land masses in the path of Wilfred.

