TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of East 5th street in Greenville closes for construction.

MGN graphic for lane closures/traffic alerts.
MGN graphic for lane closures/traffic alerts.(MGN Graphic)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of East Fifth Street, in Greenville, is scheduled to be closed to drivers Saturday.

Construction on a pedestrian bridge will close East Fifth street. Between Green Springs Drive and Cemetery Drive at 8:00 in the morning.

The closure is expected to last all day.

Eastbound through-traffic will be detoured at the Forest Hills Circle. Westbound will be detoured at East Fifth Street’s intersection with East Tenth Street.

If you have to go that way, make sure to be aware of workers present and use caution.

