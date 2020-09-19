Advertisement

Swimming advisory lifted in Oak Island

The swimming advisory for ocean sites in Oak Island was lifted on Saturday.
The swimming advisory for ocean sites in Oak Island was lifted on Saturday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The state’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources says the swimming advisory for ocean sites in Oak Island has been lifted.

The advisory went into effect on Thursday and included oceanfront areas near Southeast 79th Street and Crowell Street in Oak Island.

Crews at the time were pumping floodwaters from the street onto the beach to ensure roads were accessible to emergency vehicles.

The floodwaters have rescinded and pumping has ended.

Experts say floodwaters contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots, and waste from septic systems or sewers.

The North Carolina Recreational Water Quality Program samples 210 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

