Supporters start Greenville Trucks 4 Trump parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU College Republicans are hosting a Trucks 4 Trump parade.

Supporters are meeting at Lowe’s on Highway 11 and Memorial Drive at 11 a.m on Saturday, September 19.

Participants are asked to bring their trucks and flags.

The parade starts at noon and will make its way through Greenville.

You can contact 252-375-9001 for more information.

