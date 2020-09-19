Advertisement

Supporters start Greenville Trucks 4 Trump parade

Greenville, NC Trucks 4 Trump
Greenville, NC Trucks 4 Trump(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU College Republicans are hosting a Trucks 4 Trump parade.

Supporters are meeting at Lowe’s on Highway 11 and Memorial Drive at 11 a.m on Saturday, September 19.

Participants are asked to bring their trucks and flags.

The parade starts at noon and will make its way through Greenville.

You can contact 252-375-9001 for more information.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WANTED: Kinston Police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
He is described as an African American man weighing around 195 pounds, 5′9, with black hair and brown eyes.

News

Farmville free bike clinic offers kid’s helmet fittings, tune-ups, and more

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Participants can receive a free, basic bike tune-up, learn how to fix a flat tire, and learn from seasoned mechanics as well.

News

Pitt County Fairgrounds food truck drive-thru underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
There will be 7 to 10 food trucks from Pitt County and beyond serving, as they put it, “all the fair foods under one roof,” along with some special additions.

News

One person dead after Kinston shooting, another injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officers found two people lying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Breezy and cooler weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Windy and cooler for the weekend with coastal flooding concerns

News

Congressman Greg Murphy mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Congressman Greg Murphy mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News

NC Democratic Party Chairman among many in country to honor memory of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
NC Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin honors memory of Justice Ginsburg

News

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News

Governor Cooper orders flags at half-staff honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Governor Cooper orders flags at half-staff honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News

NCEL 09-18-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20