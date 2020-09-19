Police investigate accidental discharge of gun in Greenville mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Greenville Police Department, a gun was accidentally discharged at the Greenville mall Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called in reference to an accidental discharge of a weapon around 3:30 p.m.

After investigating, officials say a man was inside “PacSun” when his gun accidentally discharged, hitting him in the foot.

There have been no reported injuries or property damage.

According to police, the man left the mall but was eventually located in Tarboro.

This case is still under investigation.

gpd (gpd)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.