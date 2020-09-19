Phillip’s Forecast: Breezy and cooler weekend

Coastal Flood Warning:

Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island: Two to four feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect through the weekend. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone.

Coastal Flood Advisory:

East Carteret and Ocracoke Island: One to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone.

The Weekend

The remnants of Sally will be well out to sea by Saturday, but low clouds may linger along the coast. A steady wind from the northeast will make it a cool weekend. Highs will struggle to reach 70° on both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will dip to the mid 50s Saturday night Sunday night. The steady northeast winds around 20 mph combined with a new moon will lead to higher high tides than normal. Coastal flooding is likely.

A cold front will keep temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday. (WITN)

Coastal Flood Warning & Advisory

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for locations stretching from the Northern Outer Banks down to Hatteras Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be effect over the same time for Ocracoke to east Carteret County. Due to long duration and strong wave run up, coastal flooding will be a big concern this weekend. Ocean waters are expected to inundate communities between 2 to 4 feet above ground level as the waves from Hurricane Teddy arrive here in the East. This coupled with King Tides (higher than average tide heights caused by astronomical events) will lead to waves overtaking dunes and other barriers. High tides happen mid to late morning both Saturday and Sunday with a second high tide late evenings.

Next Week

The cooler temperatures of the weekend will slowly warm up over the coming week. Daytime highs will start in the low 70s and return to the upper 70s before next weekend. Overnight lows will start in the low to mid 50s before returning to the upper 50s. Skies will stay sunny as high pressure stays consistent to our north and rain will be minimal if not nonexistent here in the East.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH