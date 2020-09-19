One person dead after Kinston shooting, another injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Kinston on Friday, September 18.

Kinston Police say they responded to a shooting on Briarfield Road around 11:23 p.m.

Officers found two people lying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to UNC Lenoir and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center, in Greenville.

One passed away while receiving treatment and was pronounced dead at Vidant. The other is reported to be in stable condition, according to Kinston Police.

The shooting is under investigation.

Officers are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Kinston Police Department. You can call 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

