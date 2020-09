NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Automobile Parade is set to take place at the New Bern Police Department Headquarters Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in celebration of Badge, Faith, Community Day.

Family fun day was cancelled at Lawson Creek Park because of the Coronavirus.

All churches are welcome and encouraged to participate.

