Advertisement

NCEL 09-18-20

NCEL 09-18-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Breezy and Fall-like Saturday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Sally will exit on Friday morning taking the clouds and rain with it

News

Governor Cooper orders flags at half-staff honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Governor Cooper orders flags at half-staff honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News

Megamillions 09-18-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Chowan University offers new program to students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
A new program will begin in 2021 at Chowan University, to help mold them for jobs in the future.

Latest News

Weather

EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Pamlico County early Friday morning.

News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer at Age 87

News

Onslow County Schools to vote to send elementary schools fully in-person

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Onslow County Board of Education is expected to vote in a special meeting called Monday on a plan to send elementary school students back to fully in-person learning as early as October. School Board Chair Pam Thomas told WITN News she expects that vote to pass.

Crime

5 officers recommended for dismissal after death in custody

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
At a press conference Friday, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the four officers and a sergeant had knowledge that the man, 46-year-old Harold Easter, had swallowed cocaine during his arrest but left him unattended in an interview room for more than 20 minutes.

State

North Carolina prison, juvenile justice facility visitation to resume with covid-19 limitations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The limited visitation is set to begin Oct. 1, with significant restrictions due to covid-19.

Local

New construction to close a portion of Jacksonville trail

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Beginning Monday Sept. 21, the trail leg from Marine Boulevard to Market Street behind Longley Supply will close.